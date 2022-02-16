Time running out

The cold, hard truth about Georgia’s basketball season has now been apparent for weeks. Meanwhile, Tom Crean’s future continues to be a huge topic of conversation.

With five regular season games to play, Georgia would need to win them all to have a chance of moving out of the bottom four bracket in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Following Wednesday’s 84-65 loss on the road at LSU, Crean was not only asked about that challenge, but what his message to Georgia fans and Bulldog administration would be.



“I really just want to get ready for the next game. That’s really been it the whole time,” Crean said. “That’s what my focus is. We have Ole Miss coming in. Truthfully and truly. All I’m focused on is the daily process of trying to help this team get better. That’s all I’m focused on.”

There certainly was not much for the Bulldogs to get excited about Wednesday after their latest loss dropped Georgia to 6-20 overall, a mere 1-12 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 32 points as LSU (19-7, 7-6) broke the game open early and did not look back.

Georgia’s showing was one of its poorest this year.

The Bulldogs’ season-worst 26 turnovers was just one fewer than the team’s 27 rebounds. Georgia only pulled down six offensive boards.

“The offensive rebounding hurt us the entire night,” Crean said. “We’re just not aggressive enough and have enough guys in there fighting. It’s not much about offensive rebounding for this team, it’s much more about defensive rebounding for this team. We don’t have enough guys who have a true offensive rebounding mentality.”

Kario Oquendo was the lone bright spot for Georgia, scoring 26 of his team’s 65 points. No other Bulldogs finished in double-figures. Jaxon Etter and Jabri Abdur-Rahim played a combined 58 minutes but only scored two points between them.

“It was just missed shots. There’s going to be some (misses) when you’re attacking in the press, but the majority of these were just missed shots,” Crean said. “You’ve got to step up and knock them down. Jabri and Jaxon both had some open looks, and against LSU and the press you’ve got to make the next pass and be ready to shoot when you catch it. It’s just one of those things. We just didn’t shoot it well, and unfortunately those are two guys we need to shoot it well.”

For the second week in a row, a huge first-half run by the opponents helped do in the Bulldogs.

Last Saturday, it was a 20-0 run by South Carolina that led to a Georgia defeat. Wednesday, LSU used a 19-2 run over the final 6:19 to essentially ice the game.

At one point the Tigers scored 17 straight before a pair of free throws by Oquendo finally put the Bulldogs back on the board.

Fifteen turnovers did not do any favors for the Bulldogs, who actually jumped out to a 15-0 lead, highlighted by a pair of three-pointers by Noah Baumann.

But as has been the case all year, the Bulldogs were not able to keep the momentum.

Georgia quickly lost the lead when LSU scored nine straight to go up 19-15.

A three-pointer by Aaron Cook and two free throws by Braelen Bridges briefly allowed the Bulldogs to regain the lead at 20-19, but it would be for the last time as the Tigers’ 19-2 finish to the half quickly put the game out of reach.

