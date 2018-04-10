When your position coach is also the team’s offensive coordinator, one tends to mind their P’s and Q’s.

That’s certainly the case with Georgia’s tight ends as it pertains to Jim Chaney.

“I definitely do,” junior Isaac Nauta said after the 10th spring practice on Tuesday. “He’s pointed out a lot of things in my game that I wasn’t even aware that I was doing. When he points it out and makes it aware to me that’s something I’ve got to work on, that’s something I try to attack every day.”

After Chaney worked primarily with quarterbacks his first two years as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, Kirby Smart’s off-season coaching shakeup shifted him to tight ends with James Coley working with the quarterbacks.

It wasn’t a lark.

Chaney coached tight ends in the NFL during his stint with the St. Louis Rams (2006-2008), so it’s not like he’s being thrown into a situation he hasn’t been in before.

“It’s good to learn from a guy who has been at the highest level,” Nauta said. “It’s been positive, it hasn’t been easy. He’s been pushing us. We’ve had a lot of reps in the spring, but it’s only going to benefit us in the long run.”

Chaney took over as the Bulldogs' tight ends coach after Shane Beamer departed to take a job at Oklahoma.

“He yells a little bit more,” said Charlie Woerner regarding Chaney. “He’s the OC, so it’s a little different because he’s trying to call plays and coach us on the field.”

Nauta said he’s learning techniques that he didn’t know before.

“He’s definitely put a big emphasis on blocking and route running, really. He coached tight ends in the league, so he’s got a lot of different techniques that have already really helped us,” he said. “It’s been kind of eye-opening for me, really. It’s been good. I feel like I’ve grown already.”

For example:

“We had our first scrimmage the other day and that was a good measuring stick to see some bad habits I’ve been doing, getting rid of those and adding some new ones,” Nauta said. “He’s been able to point certain things out so his expertise there has been really helpful to me.”

Last year, Bulldog tight ends combined to catch just 22 passes for 245 yards. Isaac Nauta caught more than that – 29 for 361 – his freshman year in 2016.

“Some other people might look and say he wasn’t as productive but, for me, I know I got better as a player,” Nauta said. “Obviously, I want to improve on what I did last year and catching the ball and making plays is one of those areas.”

The question is, will those opportunities come?

“I think so. Obviously, this team is different than what we had last year. Last year, we had two of the best rushers in Georgia history (Nick Chubb and Sony Michel),” he said. “Like I said, this is a different team. Those guys were going to get the ball because they were super talented.”

Whatever’s asked of the unit this fall, Nauta said the group – which will add freshmen Luke Ford and John FitzPatrick in the summer – will be ready.

“[Chaney] coaches a little bit tougher I would say because, being the OC and the tight ends coach, he doesn’t want his guys to not be successful,” Nauta said. “He always says if we play bad, that’s a reflection on him. So, he coaches us up and gets us ready to play and do as well as we possibly can.”