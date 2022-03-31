Thursday practice observations
Georgia returned to the practice field and for the second time this spring the media was able to watch some of the work being done.Approximately 20 minutes of viewing was allowed, and UGASports was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news