The news on cornerback Mark Webb is better than expected, head coach Kirby Smart said after practice Thursday afternoon.
“Mark has a torn meniscus and he won’t be able to play in the spring game," Smart said. "He had it scoped (Thursday) and we’re expecting a full recovery. He should be back, but he won’t be at the spring game.”
Also, on the injury front.
● Smart said wide receiver Terry Godwin has been dealing with a groin/meniscus issue but has been playing through the injury and should be OK.
Godwin practiced Thursday without any apparent issue.
“Terry’s been banged up a little bit but we expect him to be able to go and to play,” Smart said. “He’s pushing through. He’s been really tough about it. He has some groin soreness and a slight MCL knee (injury). He’s been able to go.”
● Smart said it will be a game-time decision regarding how much, if any, running back D’Andre Swift will play. Swift has been battling a groin injury.
“We’ll see how he does. He’s been able to do some things but hasn’t been able to do everything. He hasn’t been live tackling,” Smart said. “He’s getting a lot of mental reps and things like that. He’s still kind of a game-time decision.”
● Ameer Speed has an injury of his own. Fortunately, it’s not serious
“Ameer, he's got a fractured finger or some kind of wrist (injury). He injured it in the last scrimmage, but never said a word about it. He injured it early in the scrimmage and scrimmaged the whole time,” Smart said. “He was really tough and competitive. I’m really proud of him. He played the whole scrimmage and we had to put it in a cast after that for practice. He’ll be out there playing and it will be a tough environment because he’s going to play against some throwing teams and he’s going to have a club on. I love his competiveness and we’re going to see if he can grow up and play.”
Speed wore a club over his hand during practice Thursday.
● Defensive back Jarvis Wilson is dealing with a mid-foot sprain and it’s unclear if he will play.
Smart on the quarterbacks
Smart said there will be only one expectation for quarterbacks Justin Fields and Jake Fromm.
“The expectation is to lead your offense, command the huddle, make good decisions, don’t turn the ball over,” Smart said. “It’s a quarterback game because of the way we structure it; the two two-minutes before the end of the halves, the quarterbacks are in situations where the ball is in their hands.”
Fromm will quarterback the Red Team and Fields the Black.
“I’m excited to see what Justin does. I’m excited to see what Jake does. Probably one of the more promising things of the spring has been the depth of the receivers and the competition in the receiver room,” Smart said. “I think the receivers have been a little ahead of the DBs and if that continues Saturday, and it could, there could be some points scored out there. We’re going to find a lot out about guys. We’ve got some DBs down.”
Per usual, quarterbacks will be off limits to tackling and Stetson Bennett will play for both teams.
Otherwise, the format will be similar to what Smart has done his first two years.
“The only difference is we're going to have a little more competitive environment. Our special teams, we think we've got some good competition going on, so we'll be coming after punts, we're going to do everything real on kickoff and kickoff return, we're just not going to tackle live,” Smart said. “But everything is going to be as real as possible other than that. Same thing with punt and punt return, so we'll be rushing them and we'll have punt returners back there trying to return them. We've got great competition at punter, great competition at returner. I'd love to see some guys have some pressure on them and have to make kicks and catches.”
G-Day all about evaluation
Although it’s basically a glorified scrimmage, Smart said there’s a lot he’ll be able to glean.
Especially, from the standpoint of evaluation.
“I think it’s a great evaluation. I think there are more reps that can happen in a practice that a kid’s going to learn. But there’s no valuable lesson like busting a coverage or busting an assignment inside a stadium and having to live with it,” he said. “I’d much rather it having in that environment than a game where we’re playing an opponent other than ourselves. It’s all about how you approach it. If you approach it loosey-goosey, so will your team. It’s important and you want to see people compete. I’m a big believer in that more a guy prepares himself to play his best, the better he’ll be at playing his best. So, we’re going to approach it that way.”
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 4 p.m.
No extra reps for Holyfield
Just because Swift (groin) may be limited and Zamir White (ACL) unavailable for Saturday’s game, Smart said that’s not going to put any extra onus on junior Elijah Holyfield, who along with Brian Herrien, are Georgia’s healthiest running backs.
That hasn’t happened so far in practice and won’t in Saturday’s game.
“He has not taken extra reps. We wouldn’t do that. I don’t think that’s fair to him. So as a coach, you’re not putting the burden on one player because then you’ve got the higher chance with injury with him. So as guys go down we don’t pour more burden, we just move up and give guys more opportunity,” Smart said. “Elijah has taken the same reps whether D’Andre Swift or Zamir (White) was there. He’s done a good job with those. I think he’s gotten better with his protections and his pickups. He’s still gaining confidence as a player but he works really hard. He’s one of the guys who excites you out there because he works so hard.”