The news on cornerback Mark Webb is better than expected, head coach Kirby Smart said after practice Thursday afternoon.

“Mark has a torn meniscus and he won’t be able to play in the spring game," Smart said. "He had it scoped (Thursday) and we’re expecting a full recovery. He should be back, but he won’t be at the spring game.”

Also, on the injury front.

● Smart said wide receiver Terry Godwin has been dealing with a groin/meniscus issue but has been playing through the injury and should be OK.

Godwin practiced Thursday without any apparent issue.

“Terry’s been banged up a little bit but we expect him to be able to go and to play,” Smart said. “He’s pushing through. He’s been really tough about it. He has some groin soreness and a slight MCL knee (injury). He’s been able to go.”

● Smart said it will be a game-time decision regarding how much, if any, running back D’Andre Swift will play. Swift has been battling a groin injury.

“We’ll see how he does. He’s been able to do some things but hasn’t been able to do everything. He hasn’t been live tackling,” Smart said. “He’s getting a lot of mental reps and things like that. He’s still kind of a game-time decision.”

● Ameer Speed has an injury of his own. Fortunately, it’s not serious

“Ameer, he's got a fractured finger or some kind of wrist (injury). He injured it in the last scrimmage, but never said a word about it. He injured it early in the scrimmage and scrimmaged the whole time,” Smart said. “He was really tough and competitive. I’m really proud of him. He played the whole scrimmage and we had to put it in a cast after that for practice. He’ll be out there playing and it will be a tough environment because he’s going to play against some throwing teams and he’s going to have a club on. I love his competiveness and we’re going to see if he can grow up and play.”

Speed wore a club over his hand during practice Thursday.

● Defensive back Jarvis Wilson is dealing with a mid-foot sprain and it’s unclear if he will play.