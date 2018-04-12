Kirby Smart rarely offers specific injury updates on players but made an exception Thursday with redshirt freshman Robert Beal Jr. "Well, Robert dealt with a case of mono just before the start of spring, I guess it was about three or four weeks out before spring, so he lost some weight,” Smart said. “That's probably been the biggest concern.” Thankfully, Beal appears to be bouncing back strong. “He's been a pleasant surprise in the pass rush department. He does a good job of third down. He's got to become stouter, like I'm talking about with everybody,” Smart said. “We're just struggling to stop the run. But I think that'll come where he gets all his weight back. He's helped us though in the third-down packages of being able to rush the passer. He’s exactly what we thought he would be coming out of high school." Beal is a former four-star prospect according to Rivals.

Holyfield making an impression

Junior back Elijah Holyfield figures to get plenty more opportunities with the graduation of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Smart said he's making a strong impression. “He's a workhorse, he's a tough guy. He's physical. He's extremely competitive. You know I thought he grew up his second year because he contributed on special teams. His first year I don't think he knew how to contribute on special teams,” Smart said. “But he's developed as a special teams player. He gained confidence through the special teams and now that's carried over into his offense and carrying the ball. Like you said he got some carries last year in some mop-up duty. But he's a physical, tough guy, one of my favorite competitors out there. He's got to pass pro better. He's got to work on at it. And that's been a big emphasis for him. But I'm excited to see where he goes. He's had some really good tough runs this spring." Holyfield, Brian Holyfield and D’Andre Swift are currently battling it out to determine the early pecking order at the position for the Bulldogs this spring.

Smart said Barnes learning on the fly

Chris Barnes was moved from the offensive to the defensive line on Tuesday, and Smart said the redshirt sophomore is working hard but obviously has much work to do. “Yeah, he’s still learning where to line up. I’ll be honest with you, we’re so low on numbers on the defensive line we’re extremely struggling at the defensive line from a depth standpoint,” Smart said. “We’ve got a lot of guys banged up and injured.” There are no plans to move him back to the offensive side. “Chris has been over there. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t get to go through a lot of the meetings in the offseason. He doesn’t know what the words means. He’s playing really hard, but he’s got to play with better pad level,” Smart said. “He’s got to play lower. That’s really on us. We just haven’t got a chance to work with him. He has been very open because he knows it gives him an opportunity to contribute and he’s worked hard at it.”

Smart has strong words for LeCounte

Smart had some strong words for sophomore safety Richard LeCounte, thought by many to be a leading candidate to start at safety opposite J.R. Reed. Apparently, he’s still got much work to do. “He’s still growing. It’s going to be a growing process in the secondary. Sometimes I think Richard really wants to be good. I don’t know if Richard knows what it takes to be good, like the demands it takes, the study it takes, the seriousness it takes,” Smart said. “He’s a very talented young man but he’s got to meet the demands the position requires, which is come in, learn, make the calls, make the decisions. Sometimes I don’t know if he wants that responsibility on him. We certainly are counting on him and we are continuing to coach him until he gets it.” LeCounte was the first player to commit to Smart after he took the Bulldog job. “Do I like what I see on the football field? Five minutes, I’d say yeah. Another five minutes, I’d say what the hell. It’s up and down,” Smart said. “It’s not consistent so it’s hard to answer that question because it depends on what five minutes you’re referring to. He has some wow plays. He covers a lot of range but he can cover the range in the wrong direction really fast, if you know what I mean.”

Outside backers going through growing pains

There’s no shortage of talent in Georgia’s outside linebackers room. But according to Smart, the inexperience is a concern. “There’s a lot of talent in that room but discipline is going to beat talent every day. That’s what we lack most. Am I looking at the right thing? Am I doing the right thing? Am I where I’m supposed to be? Am I accountable off the field? Do I do the right thing? That group, they can be as talented as they want to be.” Smart mentioned Walter Grant, D’Andre Walker, Keyon Brown, Robert Beal Jr. and Brenton Cox by names. Freshman Adam Anderson joins the group in May, as will Azeez Ojulari once he recovers from the ACL he tore late last year. “Those guys, they’ve got to be accountable and they’ve got to be disciplined and that’s where we feel like continuing to recruit really good outside backers is going to make our team better,” Smart said. “A couple of those guys may grow out of the position. A couple of those guys may be able to play inside backer. But we’ve got to continue to grow at that position.”

Smart on his input to the West Endzone Project