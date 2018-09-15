For Tyler Simmons, Jayson Stanley, and Jeremiah Holloman, Saturday’s contest against Middle Tennessee was a game the trio will never forget.

Terry Godwin, Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman typically receive much of the attention when it comes to Georgia’s receivers, but Saturday it was the aforementioned trio which received its collective opportunity to shine by scoring their first career touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 49-7 win.

“We’ve just got weapons. It’s unreal how many weapons we have right now,” Simmons said. “Anyone can go in on any play. We know what we’re doing; anyone can make a play at any time.”

They certainly proved that against the Blue Raiders. Holloman helped get the ball rolling for the Bulldogs.

With Georgia leading 7-0, Jake Fromm bought enough time before finding the sophomore streaking back across the right side of the end zone, hitting Holloman for the 11-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

“It’s great. Just being around our brothers and being able to do that, that’s definitely great,” Holloman said. “The fact we practice this over and over again, it was just in due time when we would start making some plays.”

Holloman led all receivers with three catches for 90 yards, also a career best.

“It’s just about staying humble,” said Holloman, who also pulled in a 65-yarder from Fromm in the second quarter. “That’s all it is. I knew my time was coming. I’m still staying humble. I’m just going to hit reset and get back at it next week.”

Simmons was next on the touchdown parade. Georgia ran the speed sweep to Simmons, who picked up a key block from Riley Ridley and raced untouched around the right side for the Bulldogs’ second score.

“Once I saw Riley out there with his block, I knew I had just one more man to beat,” Simmons said. “I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but I made it happen.”

The play was the identical one run to perfection by Demetris Robertson in the season-opener against Austin Peay, a 72-yard speed sweep that the Cal transfer took around the right side for a score.

“The first touchdown—it means a lot,” Simmons said. “It was big for our receiving room to show that kind of improvement. It drives you, it keeps you going.”

Stanley’s touchdown, a 9-yard pass from Justin Fields, was also just the senior’s third career catch.

Fields also enjoyed a first when he ran for a 15-yard score late in the first half. It was the first of what’s expected to be many rushing touchdowns for his career.

“It was great. It was great for the kids, not for me,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Those guys work hard. Those wide receivers, they work hard every day. During team run, they go block. In this offense you will continue to get rewarded if you are physical and block.”

Hardman, who tallied Georgia’s first touchdown on a 5-yard pass from Fromm before returning a punt 70 yards for another score, said being able to spread the touchdown wealth is only going to help the Bulldogs moving forward.

“You can’t key on a certain guy if you’re playing our offense. You can’t do that. You’ve got to account for every skill player who's out there. We can make things happen,” Hardman said. “Plus, the confidence for the room grows. It definitely grows. You see one guy doing his thing, you love seeing another guy get his chance to shine. We’ve got so many guys who can play. They could go to other teams and start right away.”