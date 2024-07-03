Three teams trending at the top with Rivals250 DB Jontae Gilbert
Four-star defensive back Jontae Gilbert has navigated through a gauntlet of visits so far this summer and has moved up his timeline for a decision.Gilbert, the No. 3-ranked ATH in the Rivals250 out...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news