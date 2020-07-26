UGASports - Three-star Chase Cormier fielding SEC interest

Chase Cormier has been one of the breakout performers of the travel season in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard has one of the smoothest jump shots around and has excelled playing alongside Scoot Henderson in the backcourt for Game Elite Big 5 this summer. Florida recently became the first high-major program to offer joining Elon, Kennesaw State and Winthrop. He’s received interest from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Purdue recently as well. He’s been on campus at Georgia for an unofficial visit already.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arkansas: “They have been saying they like the way I play. The head coach loves the way I play. I don’t really know a ton about them yet. They just started recruiting me.” Auburn: “They told me I remind them of Bryce Brown a little bit and that I’m the best shooter they are recruiting so far. I know a lot about them. They have a great coaching staff and a great program all around.” Florida: “I don’t know that much about them, but I know they are a great SEC program with a great coach. It’s a great all-around program. I talked to coach [Jordan] Mincy. He said he’s been watching the past three weekends and liked what he saw.” Georgia: “I liked everything about Georgia. It was cool up there. Tom Crean was great. All the coaches were really nice. They have been watching me too and they liked what they saw.”

