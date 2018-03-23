Sure, it’s early, but four games into the Southeastern Conference portion of their schedule, the Georgia Bulldogs are starting to open some eyes.

Friday’s 7-5 win over South Carolina was the latest chapter in what’s been a promising start for Scott Stricklin’s squad.

"This is huge," senior left fielder Keegan McGovern said. "We've got the next two weeks at home and we know how important playing well at home is. We're just trying to get as many wins as we can in this home series and see what happens."

A three-run seventh helped get the job done for the Bulldogs, which trailed 5-2 before rallying back for the victory to push their record to 16-6, 3-1 in the SEC.

Georgia outhit the Gamecocks 9-8, led by LJ Talley who went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Aaron Schunk closed the game out with a scoreless ninth, saving the win for Tony Locey (4-0), who pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just one batter to reach on a walk with three strikeouts.

"Our guys didn't panic," Stricklin said. "Tony Locey, that's the best outing he's had since he's been here. Four scoreless, hitless innings, then Kevin Smith and Aaron Schunk shut things down."

Georgia jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by Michael Curry and a sacrifice fly by Cam Shepherd.



Both runs scored after McGovern hit a ball that sounded like it hit the back of the batter’s eye for a two-run home run. The call stood following an umpire’s review.

Georgia starter Chase Adkins ran into trouble in the third.

Six straight hits by South Carolina enabled the Gamecocks (13-9, 1-3) to take a 5-2 lead, the big blow a two-run triple by LT Tolbert that scooted past a diving Tucker Bradley in center trying to make a head-first grab.

That would be the beginning of the end for Adkins, who was pulled after the first two Gamecock hitters reached to open the fourth. Thanks to Locey, the score stayed right there, as the sophomore right hander retired all three batters, sending the game to the inning’s bottom half with the Gamecocks up by three.

The Bulldogs would rally.

Georgia got one of the runs back on a bloop single by LJ Talley, cutting the Gamecock lead to 5-3.

Locey made sure the score stayed right there, striking out three while retiring 12 of the 13 batters he faced after taking over for Adkins with two on and nobody out in the fourth.

"I honestly didn't like the pen at first, but I'm trying to get used to it," said Locey, who topped out at 97 mph. "They're bringing me in for tough situations, and again it's the same mentality, just pound the ball in the zone so nobody can hit it."

Bulldog struck for three runs in the seventh to go up 6-5. The go-ahead run scoring on an error by Danny Blair on a line drive by Curry.



Georgia’s bullpen did the rest, Smith tossing a scoreless eighth before Schunk allowed one hit in the ninth before retiring the side to pick up his first save.

"I'm not going to lie, I was pretty pumped up," Schunk said. "Coach Kenny told me to get ready in the seventh inning. I knew I'd have the chance to close it down and I was excited for it."

NOTE: Georgia and Carolina continue their series Saturday at 2. Emerson Hancock (2-1, 4.03) will start for the Bulldogs.