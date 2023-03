Georgia's 2024 class is off to a fantastic start.

The top-ranked group already has nine commits. Eight commits are four-stars, while safety Peyton Woodyard has a fifth star next to his name. All but two commits rank in the Rivals250.

But some position groups are shaping up to be stronger than others. Here's a look at the three position groups that could wind up being the strength of Georgia's 2024 class.