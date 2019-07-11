Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on SEC recruiting, some huge SEC commitments and random recruiting thoughts. MORE: Big Ten recruiting rundown



1. Bouncing around the SEC

Five-star LSU commit Antoine Sampah (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Let’s take a look at each conference over the next few weeks as we hit the summer lull in recruiting and see who’s been doing the best and who’s been struggling. We continue today with the SEC. Dominating – LSU, Alabama

LSU is off to a great recruiting start and have been recruiting nationally for the first time I can remember. They have commits from all over the map and elite ones at that. Alabama, as usual, continues to roll on and reel in high-level commits and are involved with the nation’s elite at many positions. These two are running away with the SEC….for now. So Close – Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss Georgia will make a run to the top as we know and will be in the mix for the top class in the SEC. Some fans are down on Florida’s class, but the Gators are doing a very good job overall and have a lot of talent in the class. Texas A&M is a sleeping giant in recruiting and will only get better under Jimbo Fisher. Ole Miss is doing a very good job under Matt Luke, I love his recruiting strategy. Struggling – South Carolina, Mississippi State Some would put Florida at the top of the heap but the Gamecocks and Bulldogs are struggling a bit. South Carolina has some elite commitments like Marshawn Lloyd, but they need to close on more prospects they are finalists for and Mississippi State has a versatile class but are relying big-time on JUCO prospects which is always risky. Quietly Impressive – Auburn The Tigers may not have a big-name headliner, but they are killing it at linebacker and wide receiver and have some sleepers, especially along the offensive line. Happy With Headliners – Kentucky, Missouri Kentucky has a top 25 class and it’s not nearly filled but Justin Rogers is the clear headliner and made the nation take notice. Antonio Doyle may not be a name you’re familiar with but he’s a huge in-state get for Missouri and will be a leader of the defense for years. Small But Good –Tennessee

Some are critical of Jeremy Pruitt as they expected recruiting to be at the level of Butch Jones, but he’s getting guys he covets and will turn them into ballers.

2. Running down the SEC's biggest recent commits

Georgia commit Marcus Rosemy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

3. More thoughts rattling around the brain as summer crawls by

Auburn commit Wesley Steiner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)