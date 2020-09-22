UGASports - Three-Point Stance: SEC QBs, Big Ten schedules, Correct Me If I'm Wrong

Three-Point Stance: SEC QBs, Big Ten schedules, Correct Me If I'm Wrong
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some SEC backups that will impact the college football season, a ranking of the Big Ten schedules and another version of Correct Me If I’m Wrong.
*****
FACT OR FICTION: The Miami Hurricanes are for real
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
1. BACKUP QUARTERBACKS THAT WILL IMPACT THE SEC RACE
There are many backup QBs that will impact conference battles more than any other season in recent memory. Here's my look at the SEC, which begins its season this week.
1. D’Wan Mathis, Georgia — With Jamie Newman opting out, it's JT Daniels' show in Athens, but he’s coming off of a serious knee injury. If Daniels goes down, Mathis will have to take a big step up.
2. Bryce Young, Alabama — Young will play even if Mac Jones has a great year, but if Jones struggles Young could take his job and win a national title in the meantime.
3. JT Shrout, Tennessee — This is a talented prospect and Jarrett Guarantano hasn’t put it together yet. If Guarantano struggles, Shrout will be called upon quickly
4. TJ Finley/Max Johnson, LSU — Myles Brennan has been waiting for what seems like 10 years for his chance, but if he’s not all we expect, one of the freshmen will be key right away.
5. Ryan Hilinski, South Carolina — Hilinski was supposed to be the starter but lost the job to Collin Hill. With Will Muschamp on the hot seat, he won’t hesitate to turn back to Hilinski.
6. Joey Gatewood, Kentucky — Gatewood is still waiting on a waiver but is expected to be cleared any minute. Terry Wilson is the man, but what if he gets injured again? Gatewood will be huge.
7. Garrett Shrader, Mississippi State — Shrader has been moved to wide receiver while K.J. Costello takes over, but Mike Leach is as unpredictable as they come and it wouldn’t surprise me if Shrader made an impact behind center.
2. RANKING THE BIG TEN SCHEDULES
We now have the second fall Big Ten schedule released and Nebraska AD Bill Moos is not happy about it. Does have have a reason to be upset? Here’s how I rank the newest Big Ten schedules from easier to hardest.
1. Ohio State — The Buckeyes have the easiest schedule partly because they are so much better than everyone else and partly because they avoid anyone tough in the Big Ten West.
2. Purdue — Jeff Brohm gets a break here avoiding Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan from the East. That’s going to lead to a better season no matter what.
3. Wisconsin — The Badgers play at Michigan and at Iowa but avoid Ohio State and Penn State. We all know road games are different this year, too.
4. Penn State — No Wisconsin is nice and the Nittany Lions get Ohio State early, which I have to think is better than later. Their talent advantage does the rest here to keep their schedule fairly easy.
5. Minnesota — Michigan early isn’t easy but after that it’s light without Ohio State or Penn State. The Wisconsin game late in the season could be for the a division title.
6. Northwestern — Northwestern isn’t very good but the Wildcats avoided Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.
7. Iowa — The Hawkeyes pulled Penn State and Wisconsin is always tough but beyond that, it’s not horrible.
8. Illinois — Wisconsin and Minnesota are tough but are division opponents, and landing Ohio State isn’t great.
9. Michigan — Not only do the Wolverines have to play Ohio State and Penn State but they get Wisconsin and Minnesota. That’s not easy.
10. Michigan State — Mel Tucker gets greeted with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and a game at Iowa.
11. Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights will be over their head with almost anyone despite drawing a nice West schedule. They will be underdogs in every game.
12. Maryland — See Rutgers above, but add in a game against Minnesota. Ouch.
13. Nebraska — Moos should be upset as the Huskers have Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State in their first four games. But they don’t have the toughest road.
14. Indiana — What did Indiana do to deserve this? The Hoosiers are the only team that will face Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State this season. Yikes.
3. CORRECT ME IF I'M WRONG, BUT...
And it’s time for another installment of Correct Me If I’m Wrong...
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but Trevor Lawrence looks better than ever this season and appears to be on a mission. I know the opponents haven’t been good but he looks amazing.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but Kyle Trask is once again behind D’Eriq King. Trask was King's backup in high school and now he's behind King in terms of talent and impact on one of Florida's Big Three.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but the Big 12 looks like it would be worse than the Pac-12 from top to bottom this season.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but Jeff Hafley will make a huge difference at Boston College and is a massive upgrade over Steve Addazio as head coach.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but everyone overreacted to Georgia Tech’s win over Florida State.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but the Seminoles might win three games at most this season.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but Ohio State will beat Nebraska in a game much closer than fans think it will be.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but the Big Ten scheduled Nebraska to play Ohio State on purpose because of the Huskers' original defiance when the season was postponed.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but Bryce Young will be the starter at Alabama by the third game of the season.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but the NFL will allow players to leave college football after two years following the 2021 season.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but NFL scouts will be more forgiving to players who opted back in and didn’t have the season they expected.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but Alabama wins it all this year. Did I already make that prediction? I can’t remember.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong, but Alabama will also win the 2021 recruiting title.