CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



TAKE TWO: Can the Buckeyes land the top four prospects in Ohio in 2020? Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with his list of the five coaches that are most likely to win their first national title soon, his breakdown of the most impressive performances at the NFL Scouting Combine by position and compares combine standouts to 2020 prospects.



1. THE NEXT HEAD COACH TO WIN A NATIONAL TITLE

Kirby Smart AP Images

Mack Brown has one, Les Miles has one, Jimbo Fisher has one, Dabo Swinney has two and Nick Saban has a half dozen. Those are the current head coaches that have won FBS national titles. But who will be next to join that list? Here’s my top five in order: 1. Kirby Smart, Georgia – Georgia has already had one chance and lost in overtime, but the way he is recruiting, he will have other chances. You can’t recruit as well as Georgia has been and be left out of the national title picture. 2. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma – This is a tough call between Riley and Tom Herman, but Oklahoma is in slightly better shape to make a national title run before Texas is fully back. 3. Tom Herman, Texas – Herman is a great fit for the Longhorns and has them well on the way back to national prominence. The Big 12 is an interesting path to the title game because it’s always going to be either Oklahoma or Texas, at least in the short term. Texas will break through eventually. 4. Ryan Day, Ohio State – Ohio State is a juggernaut and Day can recruit and coach with the best of them so a national title is eventually in his future. 5. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan – This was a tough call between Harbaugh and Dan Mullen at Florida and this could be the wrong choice but I still think Harbaugh will put it all together one season and win it all.

2. BEST COMBINE PERFORMERS BY POSITION

Noah Fant AP Images

3. COMPARING 2020 PROSPECTS TO COMBINE STANDOUTS

Leonard Manuel