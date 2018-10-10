Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with his take on coaches’ salaries, the best commits of the past week and his updated Heisman list.

USA Today has released its annual college coach’s salary list again and, as usual, it’s interesting to take a look at who is making too much or too little. As always, I’ll break down who is OVERPAID, UNDERPAID or JUST RIGHT. Here ya go …

1) Nick Saban, $8.3 million – UNDERPAID – The best coach in college football history deserves to be the highest paid coach in the country, but he should be making more than his current salary. If others are this close to him in money, something could be wrong.

2) Urban Meyer, $7.6 million – UNDERPAID – Meyer is Ohio State and the reason the program is relevant in recent years, so he should be making more as well. He should be a couple million behind Saban, but still up in that $8 million range.

3) Jim Harbaugh, $7.5 million – OVERPAID – You have to make the playoff, win your division or at least finish runner up in your division before you make this kind of money. This is a tad ridiculous.

4) Jimbo Fisher, $7.5 million – OVERPAID – I like Fisher, but this is a lot of money for a guy who will probably finish second or third in his own division in the foreseeable future. See Harbaugh, Jim, but at least he has a national title.

5) Gus Malzahn, $6.7 million – OVERPAID – Auburn is so frustrating to watch and I don’t think he’s worth this kind of money. They were supposed to be SEC West contenders this year and that’s already dead. He’s a good recruiter, but this is a bit high on the money side.

6) Kirby Smart, $6.6 million – UNDERPAID – Smart is building his own Alabama in the SEC East and deserves to be amongst the highest paid coaches in the country. He should certainly be ahead of Harbaugh.

7) Dabo Swinney, $6.4 million – UNDERPAID – A national title and a constant in the playoff, Swinney has taken Clemson to heights never expected and should be up there with Meyer in salary.

8) Dan Mullen, $6 million – JUST RIGHT – I hate using the JUST RIGHT choice, but it fits for Mullen, who will do a very good job at Florida and be the only challenge to Kirby and his gang over the next many years.

9) Tom Herman, $5.5 million – UNDERPAID – Texas has turned the corner and Herman is starting to live up to the billing. Based on this season alone he should be making more money and things keep rolling for the Longhorns.

10) Scott Frost, $5 million – OVERPAID – Obviously they needed to pull out the money to get him to take the job but so far the results have been rough. He’s overpaid by far, at least so far.