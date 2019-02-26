Three-Point Stance: 2019 vs. 2020, NFL Combine
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
ASK FARRELL: Could Jarrett Stidham rise in a weak draft for QBs?
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a comparison of top 2019 and 2020 prospects, a look at five sleepers to watch for on offense at the NFL Combine and a prediction of future combine studs.
1. COMPARING THE 2019 AND 2020 CLASSES
Now that we are four full rankings releases into the 2020 class, let’s take a look at how the top prospects at each position compare to their counterparts in 2019.
Pro-Style Quarterback – Bo Nix vs. D.J. Uiagalelei – Nix is very good and will have a good career at Auburn but Uiagalelei is just a bit more rare at the position with his size and arm strength. The nod goes to 2020 here.
Dual-Threat Quarterback – Spencer Rattler vs. Bryce Young – Rattler has the clear size advantage and he’s a better natural passer so he gets the nod over Young.
All Purpose Back – Devyn Ford vs. Chris Tyree – Two Virginia speedsters here and I like Ford because he has better size and has slightly better vision.
Running Back – Trey Sanders vs. Zachary Evans – This is a great match-up because both are elite but give me Evans right now as he’s a bit more sudden and has a higher ceiling.
Wide Receiver – Jadon Haselwood vs. Julian Fleming – Two big and talented receivers here but I’ll take Haselwood because of his ball skills and body control.
Tight End – Brayden Liebrock vs. Darnell Washington – Liebrock will have a good career but Washington could be one of those special tight ends that comes along every five years or so.
Offensive Tackle – Evan Neal vs. Paris Johnson Jr. – Neal is bigger and stronger but Johnson has better feet so this is a tough call. I’ll take Neal, but barely.
Offensive Guard – Kardell Thomas vs. Justin Rogers – Rogers could be special on offense or defense and has a much higher ceiling than Thomas even if he’s not quite as physical.
Offensive Center – Clay Webb vs. Luke Wypler – Webb is our only five-star at center in Rivals.com history, so this isn’t close.
Defensive Tackle – Antonio Alfano vs. McKinnley Jackson – Alfano is a beast and much more active and physical than Jackson, who will need to improve his motor a bit to keep that fifth star.
Weakside Defensive End – Kayvon Thibodeaux vs. Sav’ell Smalls – Two West Coast kids with a ton of talent, but I’ll take Thibodeaux and his rare skills.
Strongside Defensive End – Zacch Pickens vs. Bryan Bresee – Bresee is ranked higher in the 2020 class than Pickens was but I am a big fan of Pickens and his upside so I’ll go with him.
Inside Linebacker – Nakobe Dean vs. Antoine Sampah – Dean is a tackling machine but not that tall or long so I’ll give Sampah the edge here because he can cover so much ground and is excellent in pass defense as well.
Outside Linebacker – Nolan Smith vs. Justin Flowe – This is probably the toughest one yet as Smith is a freak off the edge and Flowe is a physical, tackling machine. I’ll give Smith the edge because of his pass rushing ability.
Cornerback – Derek Stingley Jr. vs. Elias Ricks – Two elite cornerbacks who will be playing for LSU here, but Stingley Jr. is bigger and harder to find as a prospect.
Safety – Daxton Hill vs. RJ Mickens – Hill is explosive and sudden and he has more athleticism, so he gets the nod.
Athlete – Bru McCoy vs. Arik Gilbert – Two big, athletic receivers who could also play other positions. I’ll give Gilbert the advantage here but only by a little bit.
2. FIVE OFFENSIVE SLEEPERS TO WATCH FOR AT THE NFL COMBINE
Here are five offensive sleepers to keep an eye out for at this week's NFL Combine.
1. RB Karan Higdon, Michigan – I like Higdon a lot and think he will be an excellent mid-round pickup for someone. He was a high three-star out of high school who had very good feet and I like the way he runs between the tackles in college. Keep an eye out to see how he runs.
2. QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn – Stidham has fallen to that second or third tier of quarterbacks and is projected as a third-rounder at best it seems. Out of high school, he had all the tools except consistency and was a high four-star. That lack of consistency followed him to college and he needs to show he can bounce back from bad throws.
3. WR Riley Ridley, Georgia – The younger brother of Calvin Ridley was known to us as Cavin Ridley when we first scouted him. He was a four star prospect in our Rivals250 and a very polished receiver. He’s one of the better route runners in the draft and that ability could allow him to shine at the combine.
4. TE Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M – Sternberger was a two-star defensive end for us at first and became a three-star tight end out of JUCO. He’s been productive in his one year at A&M but is overshadowed by the two Iowa tight ends and a few others heading into the combine.
5. OL Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia – Cajuste was a two-star prospect out of high school who could play offense or defense and now he’s turned into an athletic tackle on the outside of the elite OL groups. He could surprise some people this weekend.
3. FIVE 2019 PROSPECTS THAT WILL CRUSH THE COMBINE
Think ahead a few years to the NFL Combine and think about the 2019 class. Which five players would I pick to kill the combine down the line?
1. CB Derek Stingley Jr. – He will test off the charts and be the No. 1 cornerback taken when he decides to come out. He’s that special.
2. DT Antonio Alfano – Picture him at 315 pounds of chiseled muscle in a few years with his motor. NFL scouts will be drooling.
3. DE DeMarvin Leal – I picture him growing into a Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) type who will be 6-foot-6, 310 pounds and an amazing pass rusher as an interior lineman.
4. OT Charles Cross – As he fills out his frame and keeps his athleticism and footwork he could be a 320-pound dancing bear at the combine down the line.
5. WR Trejan Bridges – Bridges is a favorite of mine in this class because of his ball skills and if he fills out and adds speed as expected, those ball skills will allow him to put on a show at the combine.