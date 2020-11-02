It was almost like a high school game.

Rarely do college football contests conclude in less than three hours. But with all the running both teams did in Georgia’s 14-3 win over Kentucky, the game wrapped up in two hours and 57 minutes. In this shorter-than-usual game there weren’t many big plays. But like any game, there were still a few plays that went unnoticed in the moment but contributed in a major way to the outcome.

Here are three of those plays.