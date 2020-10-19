Three key plays against Alabama you may not have noticed
Georgia’s 41-24 loss against Alabama was mired in missed opportunities. The glaring moments were obvious. And then there were the plays that set up those game-changing events. If those initial play...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news