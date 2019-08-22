Over the past month, we have looked at various pieces of Georgia’s team, it’s scheme and even the 2019 schedule. Now, let’s start examining individual players. We at Pro Football Focus recently released our pre-season conference and All-American teams. For the SEC, 13 Bulldogs were named either first-team, second-team or honorable mention. After highlighting some under the radar players on the conference and national scale who performed well a season ago, let’s now examine three players who will play significant snaps for the Bulldogs in 2019 who must improve from a season ago.