Three members of Georgia’s baseball team have entered the NCAA transfer portal, head coach Scott Stricklin confirmed.

Redshirt juniors Will Proctor and Kaden Fowler, along with freshman infielder Spencer Keefe each plan on transferring to another school.

For Fowler, who batted .333 in just nine at-bats, Stricklin said the decision was all about being able to play closer to home.

“He’s from Kansas and is going to go back home,” Stricklin said. “He’s got two years of eligibility left and it’s a decision that we support. He’s a good kid, a good teammate, but when you start talking about living out of state, it’s tough with baseball finances and all this other stuff going on. He will have success wherever he decides to go.”

A native of El Dorado, Kansas, Fowler originally came to Georgia as a transfer from Barton Community College in 2017 but did not play until this year.

Proctor, meanwhile, opened the 2019 season in the Bulldogs’ weekend rotation before being derailed by a shoulder injury.

A native of Manhattan Beach, California, Proctor was on track for an April return before the season was canceled.

“Will Proctor, we knew it was going to happen, he’s going to graduate in May,” Stricklin said. “He’s a film school guy. Those schools are out in California and not coincidentally they’re pretty good with the film school stuff. So, that’s what he’s looking to do. He still wants to play. He’s still recovering from his injury but he’s getting healthier.”

Both Proctor and Fowler will have to years remaining of eligibility.

According to Stricklin, Keefe is expected to enroll in junior college before transferring. As a senior at Woodstock High School, Keefe batted .309 with 20 stolen bases in 2019 earning All-State honorable mention honors.