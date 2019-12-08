From the very first play of the game, and the first drive for each team, it was a Murphy’s law type game for the Bulldogs. Dropped passes, a pass that fell in the LSU quarterback’s lap, missed field goals and a host of other execution issues led to the Bulldogs ultimate demise. Lack of consistent execution and missed opportunities now becomes the story of the 2019 edition of Georgia football.

Here are my observations, along with our initial, pre-review PFF grades (www.PFF.com).

The respective first drives of the game were the biggest

Georgia needed to play this game with a lead and had two opportunities on the opening drive to get it, but just flat missed both. A drop by Tyler Simmons on the game’s first play and then an underthrow to a very open Demetris Robertson doomed the Bulldogs opening possession. Whereas, the Tigers had Joe Burrow catch his own batted pass and take it 16 yards and then on third and ten found Terrance Marshall for 24 yards before the touchdown throw to Ja’Marr Chase. The tempo and feel of the game were dictated by those drives, and it wasn’t where Georgia wanted to be.