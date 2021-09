This Week in Recruiting

Recruiting never stops. Neither does the coverage of Georgia football recruiting here on UGASports. Commitments, top groups, interviews with priority Georgia targets, and a confirmed visitor list for the week's upcoming game can all be found on UGASports. Today, we provide a hub of information on all things Georgia football recruiting.

Each Monday night at 8:15 pm EST, the UGASports recruiting staff goes live on the UGASports YouTube channel and covers all the latest recruiting updates and answers questions of loyal members of the UGASports Vault. Below is a full replay of last week's show and we hope you'll join this week for the reaction from visitors to Athens for the South Carolina game and much more.

Georgia did receive a commitment in the Class of 2022 this week in linebacker CJ Madden . Madden is the seventeenth pledge to UGA in the current recruiting cycle. The UGASports staff had several different articles and content items on Madden's commitment, his skill set, and which recruits are likely to follow suit and when.

East St. Louis (IL) wide receiver Luther Burden is one of the most coveted prospects remaining for Georgia in the Class of 2022. Burden visited Athens this summer and has a strong rapport with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton. Burden decommitted from Oklahoma on August 17 after having been committed to the Sooners since October 9, 2020.

Burden now seems to have moved on completely from the Sooners. Yesterday the nation's No. 1 wide receiver announced that Georgia, Missouri, and Alabama are his top three choices. Georgia and Missouri area to be the top two in that trio of schools. Trent Smallwood placed Burden in his updated Class prediction on the Vault this week as well.

Adam Gorney of the Rivals national site also caught of with Burden out in California after East St. Louis High School travel out to play St. John Bosco prep.