Georgia’s ability to convert third downs has been a strength for much of the year, no more so than what fans saw during Saturday’s 27-10 win over Auburn.

The Bulldogs converted 8 of their 14 third-down attempts against the Tigers, a stat that had head coach Kirby Smart claimed was probably the difference in the game.

“Third downs are huge. They keep drives alive. What they do is they keep the defensive line from getting pounded. So, when you sit there and say they’re getting pounded over and over,” Smart said. “Every third down conversion is more chopping wood. We continue to do a good job on third down conversions. We’ve got good route runners, we’ve got good pass protectors, we’ve got quarterbacks that can make plays. I thought that was the difference in the game. 3 of 11, 8 of 14. Well, you say you got to rush the ball. Yeah, we got to rush the ball because we converted third downs.”

Quarterback Jake Fromm accounted for six of those conversions himself, completing big pass after big pass to keep Bulldog drives alive.

“We’re calling really good plays, really focusing in practice during the week, guys are getting open, pass protection has been great and guys are making plays,” Fromm said. “Those guys make it easy for me.”

It certainly appeared that way.

Fromm was 5-of-10 on third down passes for 102 yards, 6-of-11 if you count his 38-yard touchdown pass to Terry Godwin on fourth down late in the second quarter.

Georgia came into the game ranked second in third down conversions at 48 percent.

“It’s not just Jake, it’s everybody on the line, the whole offense,” center Lamont Gaillard said. “We do situations every day. Jake performed the way he needed to and that’s what he did to help us get this win."

Smart agreed.

"He's playing well.. He's making good decisions with the ball on those third-down plays. And he's getting good protection. The biggest difference to me is the protection. The pocket hasn't melted down on him," Smart said. "He look at it and making good decisions. And when we run the right route -- and we had a busted route tonight in the red area -- and we protect, we're pretty good at getting guys open and throwing the ball and catching the ball."