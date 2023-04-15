Here are some of the top quotes from Georgia players following the Red's 31-26 win over the Black on G-Day:

Carson Beck

On how he got off to such a hot start in the game... "Obviously, we have a bunch of guys who can get it done. Really, just executing the offense's plan, playing what the defense gives me, and just moving on from there."

Brock Vandagriff

What did he get better at this spring? "Just decision-making and being able to know where I'm going with the ball. At times, I feel like I get a little 'happy feet' back there, which was probably on display a little bit today... Just trying to keep that down, and make better decisions with the ball in my hand."

Brock Bowers

On playing for new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo… “It's a lot of the same stuff like a lot of the same terminology with just a little twist here and there. It was an easy transition and everyone loves playing for him out here. So it's been fun.”

Javon Bullard

On if the defense can get even better... "We can get better day in and day out. We have a lot of guys who are banged up, and some of those who are still banged up were able to push through today."

Arian Smith

