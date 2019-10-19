D'ANDRE SWIFT DISCUSSES BOOING

JAKE FROMM: 'Tonight was tough. If you've never done it before, go out and try'

BEN CLEVELAND: 'You're never going to play a pretty football game'

MONTY RICE: 'Nobody ever said we can't hold them to zero'

RICHARD LECOUNTE: 'I'm just trying to feel the vibes'

How does Andrew Thomas stay mentally tough in the elements?