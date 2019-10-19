{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 22:54:44 -0500') }}
football
Edit
THEY SAID IT: How did Georgia players deal with fans booing?
Jake Reuse
•
UGASports
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.
D'ANDRE SWIFT DISCUSSES BOOING
JAKE FROMM: 'Tonight was tough. If you've never done it before, go out and try'
BEN CLEVELAND: 'You're never going to play a pretty football game'
MONTY RICE: 'Nobody ever said we can't hold them to zero'
RICHARD LECOUNTE: 'I'm just trying to feel the vibes'
How does Andrew Thomas stay mentally tough in the elements?