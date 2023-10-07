On the offensive performance tonight...

"I think we can do it on all levels - the run game, the pass game. Our offensive line showed that. I think we had 180 rushing yards tonight. To be able to do that and then comfortably hand the ball, and then go play action, suck them up, and throw it over their head. Obviously, it helps when you have guys making plays with you and getting contested catches, but I think we definitely had a better game as far as a having a complete performance."

On the difference for Georgia tonight...

"I think the biggest thing for us each week is obviously to go out there and execute at the highest level, and obviously come out with a win no matter the score. But tonight, it really felt like we couldn't go wrong with any play that was called in. We did what we did. We were able to execute at a high level, and then once we get the ball in the guy's hands, then they're making plays after the catch which moves the ball faster and you get down the field faster. It just ends up turning into touchdowns."