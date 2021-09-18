They Said It: Georgia players react to SEC-opening win over South Carolina

"I definitely felt very confident. I would say a lot of that goes to Ron Courson and the whole medical staff and the training staff. We’ve been rehabbing three times a day. They’ve done so much and brought so many things in specific for my injury and what we could have done. I’ve had muscle pulls and tears and strains and all that before. I’ve never had one heal this fast and feel as good as it does right now."—Daniels on when he thought he could return from his oblique injury, and if he felt confident in performing well after missing last week.





"That was great to have (Kearis Jackson) back. We’ve missed him and I’ve missed him. In terms of taking what, when I say take what the defense gives us, to me, a one-on-one matchup where we can take a chance at a deep ball is taking what they’re giving us. If they’re going to give us one-on-one without a safety in the way to make it a two-on-one, to me, that’s giving us something. One-on-ones, I think, are not 50-50s with (Adonai Mitchell) and Jermaine (Burton); I think they’re 80-20s. The biggest thing that they understand with me is that, I told them, ‘I’ll throw it to you four times in a row. I’ll throw you a jump ball four times in a row—don’t let it get picked.’ I trust them, I trust they’re not going to let the other team come down with it. When they get one-on-one, to me, you’re giving me a chance. I like that chance for the guys we have." - Daniels on Jackson returning to the receiver rotation and the importance of getting the perimeter receivers going.