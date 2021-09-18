They Said It: Georgia players react to SEC-opening win over South Carolina
Quarterback JT Daniels
"I definitely felt very confident. I would say a lot of that goes to Ron Courson and the whole medical staff and the training staff. We’ve been rehabbing three times a day. They’ve done so much and brought so many things in specific for my injury and what we could have done. I’ve had muscle pulls and tears and strains and all that before. I’ve never had one heal this fast and feel as good as it does right now."—Daniels on when he thought he could return from his oblique injury, and if he felt confident in performing well after missing last week.
"That was great to have (Kearis Jackson) back. We’ve missed him and I’ve missed him. In terms of taking what, when I say take what the defense gives us, to me, a one-on-one matchup where we can take a chance at a deep ball is taking what they’re giving us. If they’re going to give us one-on-one without a safety in the way to make it a two-on-one, to me, that’s giving us something. One-on-ones, I think, are not 50-50s with (Adonai Mitchell) and Jermaine (Burton); I think they’re 80-20s. The biggest thing that they understand with me is that, I told them, ‘I’ll throw it to you four times in a row. I’ll throw you a jump ball four times in a row—don’t let it get picked.’ I trust them, I trust they’re not going to let the other team come down with it. When they get one-on-one, to me, you’re giving me a chance. I like that chance for the guys we have." - Daniels on Jackson returning to the receiver rotation and the importance of getting the perimeter receivers going.
Linebacker Nolan Smith
"The standard is the standard. It’s a standard that we must hail at the University of Georgia, and that’s our standard, what we believe in. Now on the other hand, as far as, we go to the doctor on Monday. When we go to the doctor, the doctor tells you what’s wrong, what’s right, what you need to do better. On Monday, we sit down and we’re grown men. Our coaches tell us what we did wrong, what we could do better, and how we can fix it. That’s the whole point of being players, coaches, all that relationship. If he can’t tell me if I’m doing something wrong, then what is he there for?" - Smith on the general takeaways from tonight's game for the defense.
Safety Lewis Cine
"The Nolan you guys see and the Nolan I see is two different people. I’ve always seen Nolan the same way he is now, you know what I mean? He’s a leader. He’s a vocal leader, and he’s about that action. That’s one thing about him. It’s not the fact that, yes he’s had some ticks, some bruises here and there that’s kept some things from him. But the same thing he’s doing in the games, I’ve seen that every day. It’s nothing new." - Cine on where he's seen Nolan Smith grow the most from last season.