"It was up here (points to head). And then our composure. Do it for the brother next to you. That's what we do. We are all hurting. Brock is out there with a shoulder. Just banged up. Everyone's hurting, everyone has bruises, everyone is all over the place (with injuries). But we look to our right and to our left and we get it done for them." –Bennett on difference in drives in the fourth quarter

"It's hard whenever we've got two turnovers in the first three or four drives. It's hard, and then they go and get points. We didn't cash in our composure card, for the lack of a better term, until we had to. Starting with me, I wish we had done it a little bit earlier. We did get out of sync a little bit after those turnovers for whatever reason. In the end, we fought back." –Bennett on how Missouri took UGA out of its typical offense