They Said It: Georgia players' best quotes
Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 26-22 win over Missouri:
Stetson Bennett
"It was up here (points to head). And then our composure. Do it for the brother next to you. That's what we do. We are all hurting. Brock is out there with a shoulder. Just banged up. Everyone's hurting, everyone has bruises, everyone is all over the place (with injuries). But we look to our right and to our left and we get it done for them." –Bennett on difference in drives in the fourth quarter
"It's hard whenever we've got two turnovers in the first three or four drives. It's hard, and then they go and get points. We didn't cash in our composure card, for the lack of a better term, until we had to. Starting with me, I wish we had done it a little bit earlier. We did get out of sync a little bit after those turnovers for whatever reason. In the end, we fought back." –Bennett on how Missouri took UGA out of its typical offense
Brock Bowers
"It's just all kind of a mindset. It was four-minute. We knew we were going to run the ball and just run as much clock as we could. They knew we were going to run it. We knew we were going to run it. We just had to pound them and do it better than they did." - Bowers on the final 3:30
Nolan Smith
“We play in the SEC Conference. We are going to get everyone’s best shot ... They had a great game plan, and all you can do is give compliments to Missouri.” –Nolan Smith
“A lot of people say we are supposed to blow them out. I really don’t care as long as the team plays together as the best 11." –Nolan Smith
Sedrick Van Pran
“Football is wins and losses. Sometimes you make plays, sometimes they make plays. Just so happened, first half they made more than we did ... At the end of the day, gotta focus on our own program. I’m super proud of these guys and love em." –Sedrick Van Pran