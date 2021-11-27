They Said It: Bulldogs react to shutout win over Georgia Tech

"It means a lot. It’s the first 12-0 season, first undefeated season since 1982. It’s a big accomplishment, but now the real fun starts." - Bennett on what winning this game means to him as a Georgia native.

"Well first of all, the people who think that he’s just going to rehab and then go to the league and all that stuff don’t know George at all. It’s kind of funny to hear those people talk, because they don’t know how much he loves football. He loves us, his teammates, and how hard he’s attacked every day rehab-wise to get back to play with us, not to go to the NFL and do what he’s going to do and have a long career like he is. That’s always been pretty silly. I’m happy for him. I know how hard he’s worked to get that knee right, and how difficult it’s been for him in that time. He’s done that job pretty well." - Bennett on George Pickens' journey to return to action.





"It’s cool. I think I played better than I did last time. I remember a play, I pulled the ball and I tripped, I flew, or I jumped sideways like two yards last time we were here. It’s cool, and it’s cool to win the Governor’s Cup, all the history with Children’s Hospital, and all the years we’ve played together. It’s a historic rivalry. Today, we came out on top. It felt pretty good." - Bennett on winning at Georgia Tech as a player who grew up in Georgia.