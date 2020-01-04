There is an opening on Kirby Smart’s coaching staff after special teams coordinator Scott Fountain accepted a job with Arkansas, sources confirmed to UGASports.

Danny West of HawgSports.com was the first to report the hire.

Fountain joins former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who recently became the head coach of the Razorbacks.

In Fountain’s two seasons at Georgia, the Bulldogs had three of the SEC’s top specialists in Mecole Hardman, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and punter Jake Camarda.

Hardman led the SEC in average punt returns, was fifth in average kickoff returns while Blankenship became Georgia’s all-time leading scorer and it’s most accurate kicker ever, earning All-American and All-SEC honors the past two years.

Camarda’s improvement as a sophomore helped Georgia rise from 70th to a top-five ranking nationally in net punting this year.

Fountain coached previously at Auburn, Florida State, Middle Tennessee, Georgia Southern and Iowa State.



