The updated Georgia Leaderboard (9/21)

Welcome to the 2022 prospect leaderboard. This is the place to see which recruits have Georgia among their top schools.

Wilson is one of Georgia's top remaining defensive back targets. The four-star safety from IMG Academy has Georgia, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida, and Florida State in his top six. Georgia has been considered the leader now for a while, and sources have told UGASports his recruitment is down to Georgia and LSU.