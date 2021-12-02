The updated Georgia Leaderboard (12/2)
Welcome to the 2022 prospect leaderboard. This is the place to see which recruits have Georgia among their top schools.
GEORGIA LEADS
Wilson is one of Georgia's top remaining defensive back targets. The four-star safety from IMG Academy has Georgia, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida, and Florida State in his top six. Wilson visited Athens for the showdown with Arkansas, greatly enjoying his time in the Class City. Georgia has been considered the leader now for a while.
