Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren is taking over as the defensive coordinator at Indiana. That news has Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looking for a replacement.

This figures to be a key hire for Smart, as the Bulldogs’ secondary will arguably be the least experienced position group on the entire team. The Bulldogs will need somebody to help guide the young pups through the season ahead which kicks off with Clemson

Typically, when staff openings take place, UGASports offers up a Hot Board list of potential candidates for the job. The problem there is Smart has a deep Rolodex and has been known to make strong hires of coaches who are not well known. Smart also plays his cards close to the vest and often the new coach doesn't appear on a hot board list anywhere.

So, instead of offering up a list of possible replacements, we decided to take a different approach.

Introducing the UGASports “Not Board.” These are the names we believe will not be candidates for the vacancy.

Some of the names may surprise you.