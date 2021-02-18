There are many elements of the 2020 Georgia offense to examine. We've already looked at a couple: the final steps for them to be an elite offense, and the running game struggles against Mississippi State and Cincinnati.

Recently we studied, in the new feature One Play, how a missed opportunity to take the easy underneath throw forced the Bulldogs into an opening drive punt. The theme of that One Play was the quarterback choosing a tight window when a layup was available.

Overall, while the "look" of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense was not drastically different from a personnel and formation perspective compared to James Coley's 2019 offense—but the passing game design was. The layups created for the quarterbacks in Monken's play designs were numerous.

From the beginning of the season to the end, receivers, backs and tight ends were consistently open. Some of those layups were hit, and hit for big plays, but often there were plays to be made that just weren't. A full offseason should help produce an efficient and consistent big-play offense.