One can say the Bulldogs have been blessed with talented tight ends for decades, but that would be an understatement.

The university has produced NFL stalwarts at the position such as Randy McMichael and Benjamin Watson, the latter of which is entering his 15th season in the league.

Some of the more recent Georgia tight ends also left a lasting mark on the program, with those being Orson Charles, Arthur Lynch, Jeb Blazevich and most recently Isaac Nauta.

So, who’s to step up now? Is it finally Charlie Woerner’s turn? Does Eli Wolf have something special in store for his final year in college football? Or, perhaps, redshirt freshman John FitzPatrick wants a chance to be the next great Bulldog tight end.

Nobody knows how effective these tight ends will be. The trio of Woerner, Wolf and FitzPatrick don’t return much output having combined for only 16 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown. Woerner led the three with 11 catches for 148 yards. Wolf reeled in five passes for 30 yards and the sole touchdown in his final year at Tennessee.

Woerner has been preparing for a moment such as this. It’s the moment where he must lead his position and increase not only his but all the tight ends’ production.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Woerner said. “I don’t feel any pressure or anything. I’ve always been working and grinding to be in that position, and I think a lot of the guys in the tight end room are going to fill that spot, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Along with the veteran Woerner and newcomer Wolf, FitzPatrick enters the fray vying for a much bigger role this season.

FitzPatrick saw action in just two games for the Bulldogs last season and recorded no catches, but the departure of both Nauta and Luke Ford presented an opportunity for more playing time.

“I had learned so much from them,” FitzPatrick said. “I knew my time was going to come whenever it was, and I was going to help contribute any way possible. Whether that be special teams, tight end, or rooting for everyone on the sideline, it doesn’t matter.”

Although Wolf doesn’t have many practices as a Bulldog under his belt, he already has an idea of just how special his position group can be.

“Charlie and Fitz (FitzPatrick) are both great tight ends,” Wolf said. “The tight end room here is great. Everybody is really talented here so I’m excited for this season.”

It isn’t just the talent that leads Wolf to believe this group can put up great numbers; it’s the intangibles that go along with it.

“We all push each other,” Wolf said. “It’s a very mature tight end room. We get the most out of practice and meetings, and we all help each other out.”

Leading the talented group of players is tight ends coach Todd Hartley, who has received plenty of praise from the trio.

“Coach Hartley is a great coach for us,” said Woerner. “We’ve learned a lot through him at the tight end position and I think the whole tight end room is going to have a good year. We always give it our all every day for him and for each other.”

In a new offense under first-year coordinator James Coley, the tight ends will be under a magnifying glass because of their importance to the cohesion of an offense. These three seem to be up to the task, and all appear to be working for the tight end room, not for themselves, as evidenced by Woerner’s willingness to help his teammates however possible.

“Just trying to lead the guys and help them do what they need to do