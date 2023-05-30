MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – A history teacher by trade, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz reverted back to his days in the classroom when asked if he thought the SEC would finally agree on an eight- or nine-game conference schedule for 2024.

“Every time I come to one of these meetings, I’m blown away that the 13 colonies actually formed a union,” Drinkwitz said. “If we can’t agree on an eight- or nine-game schedule, how in the world did they all get together and decide how we were going to defeat the British?”

Welcome to the topic of conversation surrounding this week’s SEC spring meetings being held at the Sandestin Hilton.

To review, with Oklahoma and Texas joining the league in 2024, the SEC is trying to decide if it will go to eight or nine conference games. If the SEC goes to an eight-game schedule, all 16 teams would have one permanent rival, with seven rotating opponents. With nine games, the 16 teams will have three permanent rivals, plus six rotating opponents.

Under both models, teams will play every other school at least once every two years.

Divisions will be history. When the new schedules are eventually announced, divisions will end as all 16 teams will play in one undivided conference.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has not commented publicly, he’s hinted at his preference for the nine-game schedule and during a meeting with select reporters, explained what he feels are the advantages to that option.

"This is a league at the forefront of college athletics," Sankey said. "Now, whether change happens immediately is part of a careful consideration and a deep consideration. You can make arguments around both [scheduling models], but I'm watching a different reality -- a baseball league that may be more challenging than our football. The content of our games and the opportunities created is not minimized by playing each other with greater frequency. We maximize that because of the strength of schedule. Football is the same.

"Is the bowl-eligibility issue absolute? We've done predictive analytics. It's actually a marginal change. Now, maybe practically on the frontline, it feels like a significant change, but when we've run the numbers, it's not as if we have massive bowl ineligibility appearing from a nine-game schedule."

Schools certainly appear to be divided on the subject.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has said that his school favors sticking with an eight-game conference schedule. The reason? Saban is not crazy about the Crimson Tide’s three permanent rivals being LSU, Tennessee, and Auburn. South Carolina and Kentucky are also on record saying they prefer to keep the eight-game conference slate.

Schools publicly favoring a new nine-game format include Missouri, Florida, LSU, and Texas A&M.

“I think whatever happens, happens. I think there are so many things that probably sort of go into this as far as eight games versus nine games, including tv contracts which is way beyond my scope of visibility,” Saban said Tuesday. “I’m not sure if all those things will fall into it but I’m always of the opinion that we should play all Division I games, and I’ve said this for years. So, whether there are 60 teams in the Power 5 conferences or 70 teams, however many there are, it’s better for fans, it’s better for strength of schedule, that we all play all Power 5 games."

When pressed further, Saban gave another reason why he feels the eight-game schedule is the way to go.

“I think one of the more difficult things with the nine games is we tried to schedule two out-of-conference Power 5 games to try to improve our strength of schedule over the next seven, eight or nine years,” Saban said. “If you go to nine games, we’ll have to unwind that. So, my deal is, was always play more SEC games because we couldn’t get more people to schedule. So, now, I think there are more people in-tune to schedule, so having to balance that is probably the most important thing.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart brushed off the entire topic completely when asked to give his take.

“That’s the most overrated conversation there ever was. For four years you’ll play everybody home and away. I get it, the traditional rivalries, you have three, you have two, you have one. You guys need something to write about bad when you start writing about this,” Smart said. “It’s not that big of a deal to me. You have to win your games to advance. You need to be in the SEC championship. That’s a lot better topic for me, is somebody going to get an advantage by not going to the SEC Championship Game but making the expanded playoff."

One drawback to the eight-game schedule does grab Smart’s attention. With the league expanding to 16 teams, it’s likely the Bulldogs’ 127-year rivalry with Auburn would come to an end.

“It’s going to be tough because there are so many people that want that historic rivalry including me. I was part of that rivalry. I grew up as part of that rivalry. I think it’s one of the best there is, but I think it’s one of the costs of progress bringing two more teams in,” Smart said. “One of the costs of scheduling, getting more balanced in terms of you’re going to play everybody. It’s not just going to be Georgia-Auburn. It’s going to be somebody else for somebody else. Sometimes you call that progress. Sometimes you upset the fans. Traditionalists want those rivalries and others want to see you play the teams they never get to see you play and you can’t have both.”

Florida coach Billy Napier expects plenty of debate either way.

“If there’s one thing I know there will be quite a bit of debate about it, I can promise you that. There will be quite a bit of debate. But that’s one thing about the SEC, we’re going to lead from the front, I think we’ve got great leadership and I think they’ve done a great job exhausting all options with the research that goes into it,” Napier said. “This league has a history of making the right decisions, and it’s one of the reasons the SEC is as great as it is today. I think the league will make the right decision.”