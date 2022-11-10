Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has learned his lessons well.

Looking back is a waste of time. It doesn’t do anybody any favors.

When Rosemy-Jacksaint leaped high to snatch a five-yard touchdown pass against Tennessee, the exhilaration of helping his team was immense. Yet is was also satisfying on a personal level.

Rosemy-Jacksaint’s only other touchdown came two years ago against Florida, on a play that also saw the receiver suffer a broken ankle that cost him the rest of the year.

However, when asked if Saturday’s score held any special meaning, Rosemy-Jacksaint simply shrugged. “I’m just playing the game I love to play, playing with my teammates,” he said. “I was just fortunate to be open on that play.”

Open is maybe a stretch. The play was impressive on a couple of fronts.

First, it took quarterback Stetson Bennett making a throw just out of the reach of a defender and high enough for Rosemy-Jacksaint to make an impressive, leaping grab.

“That’s just timing, I guess,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “That’s something that quarterbacks and receivers work on daily. We were just on the same page.”

Head coach Kirby Smart could not have been happier.

“He's done a great job. He’s one of the most competitive, best guys, who works hard. He does a great job every day for us,” Smart said. “It was a hell of a throw-and-catch in a crowd.”

Nine games into the season, you’re starting to see Rosemy-Jacksaint have more of an impact.

With 18 catches for 212 yards, he’s now fifth on the team in receptions, with eight of those catches coming in Georgia’s past three games.

"Marcus has been a huge factor since he got here. Getting hurt his freshman year, and then being able to get back in the end zone this week, that was awesome,” wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. “He works so hard every single day, every week, so for him to be able to get in the end zone and to see how much joy it brought to him, it shows how much the hard work is paying off. For him to be able to do that, there's not a guy that's more deserving than him I feel like."

Rosemy-Jacksaint acknowledged the journey back has been a long one.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “There were also some minor injuries that kind of slowed me down. I’m just grateful to be healthy now and play the game I love.”