As I examined the Bulldogs’ current listing of 23 signees/commitments for 2019, I was in near awe that 14 of them are not native Georgians. I wondered if the current lofty 60.9 out-of-state percentage for this year’s class would represent a program high. In 1978, the NCAA first limited scholarships to 95, and later reduced that to 85 in 1992. For Georgia's current class, among a total of 42 signing classes since '78, the 60.9 out-of-state percentage would rank first in signees from over the border. In fact, prior to this year, only twice had at least half of the Bulldogs’ annual signees hailed from outside the state (1981 and 2005). On the contrary, it wasn’t too terribly long ago (2003) when not even 10 percent of Georgia’s incoming class came from out of state. Another 13 years later, or Kirby Smart’s first year as head coach (2016), less than a quarter of the Bulldog signing class was comprised of out-of-state prospects. That's when the change began. Beginning in 2016, Georgia’s out-of-state percentage increased from 23.8 percent to 34.6 in 2017, to 42.3 in 2018, to the current 60.9 percent—the Bulldogs’ only three-year period or more beginning in 1978 in which their out-of-state percentage increased annually.

Nowadays, major-college programs have easier access to top prospects at a national level, and vice versa. Consider that Georgia's brand is stronger now than ever; its team is more relevant nationally than it's been since perhaps the early-1980s; and its head coach is an aggressive recruiter. No wonder the Bulldogs have found recent success not only in luring recruits from other states, but in picking off the top prospects from outside of Georgia. Accordingly, perhaps there's a notion that the higher the out-of-state signee percentage for certain major-college programs, the higher the program’s recruiting ranking. Is that a valid assumption? I checked. First, I found Georgia’s annual team recruiting ranking beginning again, with 1978 and moving through the current 2019 class, which Rivals.com ranks No. 2 in the country. Notably, prior to Rivals.com’s team rankings, which began in 2000, I used the Bulldogs’ recruiting rankings according to the following distinguished (at the time) recruiting services: Joe Terranova (1978-1988), Super Prep (1989-1996), and the National Recruiting Advisor (1997-1999). Only top-25 team rankings were considered; any others were regarded as not ranked (NR).

From above, again, it wasn’t too terribly long ago (2000) when Georgia didn’t even produce a top-25 recruiting class (No. 29, to be exact, according to Rivals.com). In fact, during the 20-year period from 1981 through 2000, the Bulldogs’ class was not ranked in the top 25 on six occasions (1981, 1986, 1988, 1993, 1997, and 2000), and was ranked as low as No. 25 another year (1995). On the contrary, beginning in 2001 and through the current 2019 class, Georgia’s annual team recruiting has averaged a No. 7 ranking (rounded from a 7.11 average) and hasn’t once been slotted lower than No. 15. The following are Georgia’s five head coaches, followed by their respective seasons during the 42-year period, the out-of-state signee percentage for each, and his average annual team recruiting ranking (rounded):

Pct. of Out-of-State Signees and Avg. Annual TRR for UGA Head Coaches UGA head coach Seasons Pct. of Out-of-State Signees Avg. annual TRR Vince Dooley 1978-1988 32.7 No. 14 Ray Goff 1989-1995 39.4 No. 12 Jim Donnan 1996-2000 25.9 No. 17 Mark Richt 2001-2015 34.7 No. 8 Kirby Smart 2016-Present 40.6 No. 4 TOTAL 1978-Present 34.6 No. 11