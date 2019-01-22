The Out-of-State Invasion of UGA Football
As I examined the Bulldogs’ current listing of 23 signees/commitments for 2019, I was in near awe that 14 of them are not native Georgians. I wondered if the current lofty 60.9 out-of-state percentage for this year’s class would represent a program high.
In 1978, the NCAA first limited scholarships to 95, and later reduced that to 85 in 1992. For Georgia's current class, among a total of 42 signing classes since '78, the 60.9 out-of-state percentage would rank first in signees from over the border. In fact, prior to this year, only twice had at least half of the Bulldogs’ annual signees hailed from outside the state (1981 and 2005).
On the contrary, it wasn’t too terribly long ago (2003) when not even 10 percent of Georgia’s incoming class came from out of state. Another 13 years later, or Kirby Smart’s first year as head coach (2016), less than a quarter of the Bulldog signing class was comprised of out-of-state prospects. That's when the change began. Beginning in 2016, Georgia’s out-of-state percentage increased from 23.8 percent to 34.6 in 2017, to 42.3 in 2018, to the current 60.9 percent—the Bulldogs’ only three-year period or more beginning in 1978 in which their out-of-state percentage increased annually.
Nowadays, major-college programs have easier access to top prospects at a national level, and vice versa. Consider that Georgia's brand is stronger now than ever; its team is more relevant nationally than it's been since perhaps the early-1980s; and its head coach is an aggressive recruiter. No wonder the Bulldogs have found recent success not only in luring recruits from other states, but in picking off the top prospects from outside of Georgia.
Accordingly, perhaps there's a notion that the higher the out-of-state signee percentage for certain major-college programs, the higher the program’s recruiting ranking. Is that a valid assumption? I checked.
First, I found Georgia’s annual team recruiting ranking beginning again, with 1978 and moving through the current 2019 class, which Rivals.com ranks No. 2 in the country. Notably, prior to Rivals.com’s team rankings, which began in 2000, I used the Bulldogs’ recruiting rankings according to the following distinguished (at the time) recruiting services: Joe Terranova (1978-1988), Super Prep (1989-1996), and the National Recruiting Advisor (1997-1999). Only top-25 team rankings were considered; any others were regarded as not ranked (NR).
From above, again, it wasn’t too terribly long ago (2000) when Georgia didn’t even produce a top-25 recruiting class (No. 29, to be exact, according to Rivals.com). In fact, during the 20-year period from 1981 through 2000, the Bulldogs’ class was not ranked in the top 25 on six occasions (1981, 1986, 1988, 1993, 1997, and 2000), and was ranked as low as No. 25 another year (1995).
On the contrary, beginning in 2001 and through the current 2019 class, Georgia’s annual team recruiting has averaged a No. 7 ranking (rounded from a 7.11 average) and hasn’t once been slotted lower than No. 15.
The following are Georgia’s five head coaches, followed by their respective seasons during the 42-year period, the out-of-state signee percentage for each, and his average annual team recruiting ranking (rounded):
|UGA head coach
|Seasons
|Pct. of Out-of-State Signees
|Avg. annual TRR
|
Vince Dooley
|
1978-1988
|
32.7
|
No. 14
|
Ray Goff
|
1989-1995
|
39.4
|
No. 12
|
Jim Donnan
|
1996-2000
|
25.9
|
No. 17
|
Mark Richt
|
2001-2015
|
34.7
|
No. 8
|
Kirby Smart
|
2016-Present
|
40.6
|
No. 4
|
TOTAL
|
1978-Present
|
34.6
|
No. 11
Is there a correlation between Georgia’s yearly out-of-state signee percentage and the program’s recruiting ranking? I used information based upon the correlation coefficient (a number between minus-1 and plus-1 measuring the statistical relationship between two variables). My conclusion is no, not at all. Not when we measure the entire 42-year period, where there's nearly a zero correlation.
As far as individual head coaches, the Goff, Donnan, and Richt eras also resulted in near-zero correlations. And, although in Dooley’s final 11 years as head coach, there was some relationship between Georgia’s out-of-state percentage and its recruiting ranking, the correlation is only slightly moderate, and, even so, it's a negative relationship at that.
As for Georgia under Smart (albeit based upon a small four-year sample size) there indeed has been a correlation between out-of-state signee percentage and the team's recruiting rankings—and, at greater than .700 (.736 to be exact), a strong correlation at that.