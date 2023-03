Center Sedrick Van Pran deciding to come back for his redshirt junior year was a big deal in a variety of ways. A returning leader who's started 30 consecutive games at one of the most vital positions. The ability to not have to break in a new starter at both center and quarterback in the same season is almost immeasurable.

Individually, though, it was likely best for Van Pran when it comes to his future as a potential pro. Let's examine why.