Spring practice preview

Georgia will kick off spring practice this Tuesday as it begins its quest to return to the College Football Playoff. Having spent the bulk if 2023 as the No. 1 team in the nation, a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship kept the Bulldogs out of the four-team postseason tournament.

Of course, this year Georgia will have a more margin for error with the field expanding to 12. One loss shouldn't keep the program out of the race for the national championship.

With that in mind, there will be some young players looking to step up in this race for a third national title in four seasons. Anthony Dasher mentioned a few of those players in his Sunday musings.

His list:

• Running back Roderick Robinson: Trevor Etienne’s arrival obviously has a lot of Bulldog fans excited, and rightfully so. We’ll be keeping a close eye on him, but keep the other eye on Robinson. Not only is he built like a truck (240 pounds), but he’s also a lot faster than you might think.

• Wide receiver Anthony Evans III: Coaches and fans love deep threats. Evans qualifies as that. Look for him to make a big jump, perhaps starting this spring.

• Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling: It’s hard to explain. There’s just something about Freeling that projects as an SEC starter. Don’t be surprised if he makes a major push at right tackle.

• Outside linebacker Damon Wilson: All of the picks thus far are rising sophomores. It’s no accident. Players typically make their biggest jumps between their freshman and sophomore years. Put me down as believing that Wilson will be one such player.

• All the freshmen defensive backs: Ellis Robinson IV, Demello Jones, KJ Bolden, Ondre Evans. So much talent, so much potential.

Hilton discusses Georgia offer

Eugene Hilton, the son of NFL receiver T.Y. Hilton, discussed the Georgia offer he received recently.

"It is amazing to feel like I’m a top priority at the wide receiver position," Hilton said.

Hilton holds offers from other SEC programs such as Kentucky, Missouri, and Mississippi. He also holds offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami, and Notre Dame. Receivers coach James Coley extended the offer to Hilton shortly after returning to the program.

“I’ve had a relationship with Coach Coley," Hilton Jr. said. "He hit me up once he got to UGA and talked about how he liked my development and wanted to develop me more as a college receiver."

