The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'You just can't say no to Kirby Smart'
Here is the May 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
'Can't say no'
Offensive guard Darius Gray offered high praise to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart when asked how his recruitment going. Given Smart and his program's track record for producing offensive linemen Gray knows he'd be in good hands if he were to commit to the Bulldogs.
Most recently, Amarius Mims (first round) and Sedrick Van Pran (fifth round) were selected in the 2024 NFL draft.
"You just can’t say no to Kirby Smart," Gray said. "They’re one of the best in the business for O-line skills. They know what to do. They’re going to get you to the next level."
The class of 2026 prospect said he has also built a strong rapport with offensive line coach Stacy Searels.
"We try to keep growing, building a connection," Gray said. "I went up there once and I felt comfortable being around him. He’s a great guy, family man. He just brings the best, he coaches the best. It’s very important."
UGASports Live
Also on UGASports
Christian Garrett provides an update on his recruitment by Georgia.
Which Georgia players will be selected in next year's NFL draft?
Hoops: Frank Anselem-Ibe has entered the transfer portal.
Supporting teachers throughout the state
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.