May 1 edition of The Daily Recap

'Can't say no'

Offensive guard Darius Gray offered high praise to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart when asked how his recruitment going. Given Smart and his program's track record for producing offensive linemen Gray knows he'd be in good hands if he were to commit to the Bulldogs.

Most recently, Amarius Mims (first round) and Sedrick Van Pran (fifth round) were selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

"You just can’t say no to Kirby Smart," Gray said. "They’re one of the best in the business for O-line skills. They know what to do. They’re going to get you to the next level."

The class of 2026 prospect said he has also built a strong rapport with offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

"We try to keep growing, building a connection," Gray said. "I went up there once and I felt comfortable being around him. He’s a great guy, family man. He just brings the best, he coaches the best. It’s very important."

