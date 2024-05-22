Here is the May 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'Presented with a plan'

Wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. had a great time during last weekend's Scavenger Hunt. This yearly tradition is typically fun and competitive for the all of the top prospects the Bulldogs are going after.

For Smith, it wasn't all fun and games, however. He was looking to learn a bit more about how the program will use him if he were to commit.

Receivers coach James Coley helped show Smith just that, which may have bolstered Georgia's standing.

"It did a lot, especially since I was presented with a plan that I can see myself doing great in," Smith said.

Smith said Coley has expectations for Smith and would love to help him reach his potential.

"He wants to challenge me from the jump," Smith said. "He wants to put me in places I've probably never been. But this would only help me flourish in the offense to become more versatile... It'll be challenging at first but I can do it."

Quick exit

Georgia's baseball team suffered an early exit from the SEC Tournament following Tuesday's 9-1 loss to LSU. The Bulldogs will now await their NCAA Tournament selection, which may not include a top eight national seed.

Georgia has now lost its last three games.

“I don’t get caught up in that, but I definitely think we’re worthy of hosting,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “We won 17 games in our league. There’s all sorts of stuff out there getting in with 12 and 13, potentially. So, if they’re going to get in with 13 and we win 17, that math to me doesn’t add up to me. As far as national seed, there’s a lot of factors that have to play out, but I do think we’re worthy of hosting.”

