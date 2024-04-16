Here is the April 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Could Ogboko follow his brother's footsteps?

Class of 2026 offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko was recently in Athens to take in G-Day, which is where he also got to see his brother take the field for the first time in Sanford Stadium.

Ogboko's brother, Nnamdi Ogboko, is a freshman defensive tackle. While that was a thrill in its own right, the younger brother was able to chat with offensive line coach Stacy Searels about the potential of joining Nnamdi in a couple of years.

It's something the younger Ogboko is certainly thinking about.

"The conversation was like he wanted me to come up to camp this summer and talked to me about committing," Ogboko said. "We have a great relationship. What makes him different than other O-line coaches is he cares and actually wants to train and develop me."

Ogboko added that Georgia will be among the programs he considers for his commitment.

"It's a great school and is at the top of my list," Ogboko said.

Paul enters the transfer portal

Running back Andrew Paul announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Paul will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Paul missed his freshman season after tearing his ACL during Georgia's second preseason scrimmage. He played sparingly during the 2023 season.

Although Paul elected to leave, the Bulldogs are still deep at running back. On the roster presently with collegiate experience are Trevor Etienne, Roderick Robinson, Branson Robinson, Cash Jones and Len'Neth Whitehead. Chauncey Bowens joined the program as a freshman early enrollee. Freshmen Dwight Phillips and Nate Frazier will join Georgia in the fall.

Speaking of the transfer portal

All eyes are on the transfer portal now that it's open.

The portal will remain open until April 30, allowing players a chance to leave one program and pursue an opportunity at another. In this window, however, players at SEC schools will not be able to transfer to programs in the conference and retain immediate eligibility to play in the 2024 season.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the transfer portal following Saturday's G-Day game.

"Can I control it? I can't. If I concern myself with things I can't control, I won't live long. There's just too much out there. It's really one of those things of, 'Do you want to be here? Or do you not?'” Smart said. “They know how we do things by now. They all know. That (G-Day) was the easiest practice we've had all spring. They enjoyed it thoroughly. Guys want to be somewhere else I have no control over that.”

