Here is the March 25 edition of The Daily Recap.

One commitment, one heads elsewhere

Over the weekend, Georgia picked up a prized quarterback but also saw a priority target head to another university.

Five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry committed to USC, which was a surprise to most everyone following his recruitment. Terry can't sign until December, so you can bet Georgia -- and others -- will continue to turn up the heat to get him to flip from the Trojans.

"As much as the surprise of Terry's move is an endorsement for USC, it's a head-scratcher for the in-state SEC power that is now working to make up ground in the five-star's recruitment," John Garcia Jr. wrote. "What we know, though, is that a big decision in late March provides a lot of time and clarity for others in the race to reconsider their own approach. Terry can't ink with USC, or any other program, until December, so the next several months will be a secondary layer of proving ground for (Lincoln) Riley's program."

Meanwhile, Georgia picked up its first commitment in the class of 2026 with quarterback Jared Curtis pledging to the program. Curtis is the nation's No. 19 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in his class.

Curtis previously explained to UGASports.com what he liked about Georgia.

"The biggest thing with them is just relationships with the coaches, of course. Got to feel like home," Curtis said. "I know coaches move around, but just relationships with all the coaches I have there. Their offense is somewhat similar to mine and I can fit into it, I feel like. I really like it up there."

Etienne arrested

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested early Sunday on charges that included driving under the influence and reckless driving. Etienne posted a bond of $1,883 and was released just under an hour after his arrest.

"We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering information," UGA Executive Athletic Director for Strategic Communications Steven Drummond told UGASports in a statement. "This is a pending legal matter and will not have further comment at this time."

