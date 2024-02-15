The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Turning to Dominic Lovett
Here is the Feb. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Lovett poised for big year
In what was a spread-out passing attack, Georgia receiver Dominic Lovett worked his way into a reliable option for quarterback Carson Beck. With Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint off to the NFL, Beck will turn to Lovett a lot more in 2024.
In 2023, Lovett caught 54 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s been very impactful because he’s got good speed, he’s experienced,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He brings a value of pass-catching ability from our conference where it’s tough, it’s man-to-man; people get their hands on you. He played well last year and had some production."
Beck listed as the top at his position
No one knew what to expect from Beck a year ago.
Now, he enters the 2024 season as Pro Football Focus' top returning quarterback in all of college football.
"According to PFF, Beck finished the season as the fourth-most valuable quarterback in the nation according to its wins over average metric," Anthony Dasher wrote. "The three quarterbacks above him – Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Jayden Daniels – were all Heisman finalists."
Beck completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2023.
