Here is the Feb. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Transfer additions at receiver

Anthony Dasher continued the winter series of breaking down Georgia's roster by looking at who is returning and arriving at the X receiver position.

Two transfers could bring a lot to the table for the Bulldogs in Colbie Young and London Humphreys. Young transferred from Miami and Humphreys arrived from Vanderbilt.

"Young brings a welcomed physical characteristic," Dasher wrote. "At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, the native of New York automatically becomes the biggest player in Georgia’s wide receiver room. In two years at Miami, Young collected 79 catches for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns in 22 games. This past season, he was the Hurricanes’ third-leading receiver behind Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George with 47 catches for 563 yards and five touchdowns.

"Humphreys, meanwhile, brings the always welcome element of speed after finishing his freshman season at Vandy with 22 catches for 439 yards and four touchdowns. At 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds, Humphreys is probably best known for what he did against the Bulldogs this year in Nashville when he scored the game’s opening touchdown. For those wondering, his speed is legit. During his senior year at Nashville’s Chris Presbyterian Academy, Humphreys won the state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dash as well as the long jump. He posted times of 10.63 in the 100 meters."

A strong case to Finney

Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams gave quite the sales pitch to Brandon Finney, who recently received an offer from the program.

"When coach Donte came (to my school), we chopped it up. I loved the conversation with him," Finney said. "He was very informative about Georgia. He told me stuff that I had never thought about. Later that day, we hopped on a call, and he told me I had the offer."

Finney plays receiver and defensive back, with Georgia recruiting him to play defense.

"I think I am pretty versatile with my length and speed," Finney said. "On my film, you will sometimes see me make plays that are halfway across the field 'cause I'm just there to make plays. Especially with my offensive mind, (on defense), I can tell what route concept is coming depending on the personnel. I can tell if a run (or pass) play is coming."

