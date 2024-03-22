The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: The origin of 'Assume Nothing'
'Assume Nothing'
Georgia's mantra for the 2024 season is "Assume Nothing."
Head coach Kirby Smart said it originated from a friendship he established with Nike founder Phil Knight. Smart has been able to go on trips with Knight in recent years, which has led to him studying the success Knight has had with his company.
Smart has taken the lessons Nike learned through its journey to apply it to his players.
"Don't go out there without a purpose," Smart said. "I try to have the coaches each day go in and give a few points of emphasis because, if we're not careful right now, there's so many things to correct that you can't see the forest through the trees. It can be overwhelming to a young player, so we try to narrow their focus on small things. We've got 15 opportunities to get better."
Defensive end Chaz Chambliss explained how he interprets the mantra.
"Everybody's saying, you know, this team can get three or whatever. It's not about the past," Chambliss said. "Right now we're just assuming that nothing is given to us, which we know we get everybody's best. Just taking every single detail that you have and can take advantage of, and not assuming that the person beside you knows what they're doing and holding them accountable, too. It's just paying attention to all the little details and not taking anything for granted."
Georgia impresses McWhorter
Class of 2026 quarterback Brodie McWhorter was impressed with Georgia's coaching staff following a receive recruiting visit.
"The main takeaways I would say from the meetings is at Georgia, you will have the full keys to the offense if you're the starting quarterback," McWhorter said. "Also, they make sure you know everything and are 100 percent prepared, so you don't go out and look lost."
McWhorter said that evidence of the coaching staff's strength is just how smart quarterback Carson Beck is at the position.
"Carson Beck is one of the most knowledgeable quarterbacks I have been around," McWhorter said. "It was fun just listening to him go through the plays and explaining things; sounded like a pro."
