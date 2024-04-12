Here is the April 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

One day from G-Day

With just one day remaining before Saturday's G-Day scrimmage, Anthony Dasher listed a number of players he will be keeping an eye on. Of course, that includes quarterback, where Gunner Stockton will have an opportunity for extended snaps.

"Quarterback Carson Beck has picked right up where he left off (this spring). Beck is described as having an “excellent” spring, as he’s used the time to improve his skills and build a repertoire with his new receivers," Dasher wrote. "Gunner Stockton will also run one offense. Meanwhile, true freshman Ryan Puglisi has been bothered by a knee injury. His status is questionable."

On defense, all eyes will be on who gets the bulk of the snaps at safety, including in place of injured Malaki Starks.

"With Malaki Starks out recovering from shoulder surgery, that’s given the opportunity for several players to run with the first unit, including junior JaCorey Thomas," Dasher wrote. "The aforementioned (KJ) Bolden, who has also repped at star, has also received plenty of looks at safety."

Speaking of Bolden, head coach Kirby Smart discussed his approach to wooing the five-star prospect away from Florida State at the last moment.

“As far as KJ’s recruitment, I don’t see kids as committed to other places, because they’re not. They’re not signed. I just know that we recruit good football players,” Smart said. “We evaluate every player the same whether they’re committed or not. If there’s interest and conversation from them, and there are visits where they come to your campus, you just stay very consistent.”

Georgia makes Cooper's top three

Class of 2026 athlete Derrek Cooper said Georgia's impression has catapulted the program into his top three. A lot of that has to do with the interest Smart and the coaching staff has shown.

"(Smart) said he really wanted me and was going to come to my spring practice," Cooper said. "Coach Smart is a great coach and developing under his wing would definitely increase my chances of getting drafted into the NFL."

Cooper visited Georgia on April 9 and spent some time with co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson.

"I got to meet him after the practice and man was he a funny dude," Cooper said. "Him and (running backs coach Josh) Crawford were in the same room joking around with each other on the position that I would play when I get to college. (Robinson) is also definitely one of the reasons why Georgia feels like home."

