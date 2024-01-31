Here is the Jan. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Early enrollee spotlight on Jones

Georgia seems to always recruit its defensive backs in bunches. Among this year's haul is Demello Jones, a quick and athletic prospect who could become a contributor on defense down the line.

Jones' talent could get him on the field early, but not necessarily in the defensive backfield.

"Georgia lists him as a cornerback. While he'll train there, and has a chance to early playing time as a freshman, his first impact may be on special teams," Anthony Dasher wrote. "A solid tackler, Jones closes quickly, although he'll need to fine-tune his coverage skills as most young cornerbacks are want to do.

"Still, look for Jones to see the field, as he and fellow freshmen defensive backs KJ Bolden, Ellis Robinson, and Ondre Evans, have a chance to be as good a group of young defensive backs that Kirby Smart has signed during his tenure as Georgia's coach."

Hoops: Defense looks to get back on track

Georgia will take on Alabama Wednesday night, with Mike White's squad looking to tighten things up defensively.

"Some of it's transition, some of it's defensive rebounding. some of it's just interior physicality," White said. "We've got to get back to improvements defensively without the regression offensively now."

Alabama has been playing well lately and possesses one of the best offenses in the country.

"They're fast and they're athletic," White said. "You know, a lot of teams in our league, but their willingness to share it, to space it and spread it out and keep the ball moving. Their skill level, of course. They're a really skilled team. They can play a couple different ways, but they've got certain lineups where they're as skilled as anyone in our league."

