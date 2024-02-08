Here is the Feb. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

No. 1 again

During 50 percent of his tenure, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has locked in the No. 1 recruiting class. He did so again following Wednesday's second signing day for the class of 2024.

Smart has been with the Bulldogs for eight years, with the other three top classes coming in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

“Since Nick Saban retired, (Smart) is unequivocally the best recruiter in college football. I don’t even think it’s a discussion at this point,” Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney said. “Not only is what he’s doing impressive recruiting-wise, but he’s turning them into national champions and NFL draft picks. That has a snowball effect. Kids are going there and getting developed, they’re becoming millionaires because of it, and that will only beget more kids that want to do it in Athens.”

In this year's class, Georgia pulled in four five-star prospects and 19 four-star prospects.

“I think it starts with Ellis Robinson. He’s a kid who’s big, and it looks like he could be a lumbering cornerback, but he’s so smooth and so competitive that he’s going to have a very solid career in Athens. We project him as clearly a first-round draft pick,” Gorney said. “Then you go down the list, and you’ve got Demello Jones, who is a four-star but is a guy who on the field is super, super productive. Pretty much everywhere across the board, you look at the three running backs they got, (Ryan) Puglisi, who is a super-competitive, or Justin Williams or Joseph Jonah-Agonye and his (Smart’s) ability to go into Texas and take two five-stars from the same team in a year where Texas goes to the playoffs. Again, it’s just another impressive class.”

Missing the good ole days

When there was only one signing day, there would be so much fanfare throughout Athens on the first Wednesday in February. Now, not so much given that classes are pretty much done by the time the second signing day rolls around.

Anthony Dasher noted that the signing day celebrations included many fans congregating at the Blind Pig during the day.

"For those who have no unearthly idea what I’m babbling about, signing day was a HUGE deal for UGASports and our Dawgvent faithful," Dasher wrote. I'm not kidding when I tell you that people would come from around the state. Staff like myself, UGASports Godfather Steve Patterson, and Radi Nabulsi would wake up at the crack of dawn and head over to the old Blind Pig Tavern that used to be located on Thomas Street.

"There, restaurant owner Rob White would have a big breakfast spread, and Bulldog fans, many of them members of our site, would begin arriving to watch the signees roll in. By 7 a.m., the place would be packed."

This is absolutely worth the read to remember just what this day meant to the UGASports community before the addition of an early signing day.

