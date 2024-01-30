Here is the Jan. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Dawgs at the Senior Bowl

Six now-former Georgia players will participate in the Senior Bowl this week. Those players are Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Ladd McConkey, Daijun Edwards, Tykee Smith, Javon Bullard and William Mote.

Sedrick Van Pran previously received an invite but is not on this week's roster.

Rosemy-Jacksaint will look to use what he learned from his daily training at Georgia to impress NFL scouts and coaches.

“Those offseason workouts, all that running, all the days that you just don’t want to do it, your body’s hurting and you just don’t want to go,” he said. “All that adversity, all that combined, all the time we put in together, that’s what kept us so connected.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint, in particular, has overcome a lot throughout his path to the NFL draft. As a freshman, he broke his leg against Florida and was forced to undergo a lengthy rehab process.

He credited the Georgia coaches, players and medical staff for helping push him to battle back to the football field.

“After I broke my leg, I was out for 10 months, 10 months of no running. I’m telling you, I would have quit football, if not for my teammates,” he said. “I would have been done. That’s how much pain I was going through. Those guys helped me stay strong.”

Dawgs targeting another top running back

Class of 2026 running back Javian Osborne said he was surprised after Georgia extended him a scholarship offer.

"I was just so in shock," Osborne said after receiving the offer. "I was just like, wow, this is big. Coach (Dell) McGee was just like, we have to get you up here in the spring. I'm sitting here still in disbelief like, wow, this is really happening."

Given Georgia's track record at the position, Osborne has done a lot to impress McGee and the coaching staff.

"He spoke about how he was very impressed with my film and had to offer me," Osborne said. "Vibe I get is he's intense. Very serious about what he wants. He told me, 'We like everything about you and want to establish this relationship now and ultimately make you a Bulldog in the end.'"

Dawgs in the Super Bowl